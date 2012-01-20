LONDON Jan 20 Iranian news channel Press
TV will disappear from British television screens on Friday
after Britain's media regulator revoked its licence in a move
that could fuel diplomatic tensions with the Islamic nation.
Britain has been a focus of Iranian ire over steps to
tighten sanctions over its disputed nuclear programme.
Britain shut Iran's embassy in London and expelled all its
staff in November after its embassy in the Iranian capital
Tehran was attacked by a crowd angry at British sanctions.
Press TV is a 24-hour news channel owned by the Iranian
state, available via satellite around the world and on the
Internet.
Its English-language service will be removed from Sky TV's
satellite platform in Britain later on Friday as a result of the
decision. It will still be available online.
Press TV said on its website the move was "a clear example
of censorship".
The roots of the Ofcom decision lie in a ruling last month
to fine Press TV 100,000 pounds ($154,700) for broadcasting an
unauthorised interview with an imprisoned Newsweek journalist.
Ofcom said it emerged during that case that editorial
control of Press TV was exercised from Tehran rather than London
and that the broadcaster had failed to amend its licence
accordingly.
Ofcom also said that Press TV Limited had not paid the
100,000 pound fine and that it would pursue that as a separate
matter.
