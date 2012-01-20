* UK media regulator revokes licence in dispute over base
LONDON, Jan 20 Iranian news channel Press
TV disappeared from British television screens on Friday after
Britain's independent media regulator revoked its licence in a
move likely to fan diplomatic tensions with the Islamic
Republic.
Press TV said the move was politically motivated
but regulator Ofcom denied it was acting at the British
government's behest and said the broadcaster had broken
licensing rules.
Britain has been a focus of Iranian ire over steps to
tighten sanctions over Iran's disputed nuclear programme.
Britain shut Iran's embassy in London and expelled all its
staff in November after its embassy in the Iranian capital
Tehran was overrun by a crowd angry at British sanctions.
Ofcom said its decision was based on Press TV's failure to
declare that Tehran rather than London was its editorial base
when it was granted the licence.
Press TV is a 24-hour news channel owned by Iran's state,
available via satellite around the world and on the Internet.
Its English-language service was removed from Sky TV's
satellite platform on Friday as a result of the decision. It
will still be available online.
Britain's Foreign Office said it was not involved in the
decision but had been concerned about allegations that Press TV
had broadcast forced confessions from detainees.
Press TV said on its website the move was "a clear example
of censorship".
CRITICISM
The story led Press TV's news bulletins where its reporter
said the move appeared politically motivated, aimed at silencing
a broadcaster that had focused in part on the failings of
British domestic and foreign policy.
"Ofcom cannot claim that it is not a part of the British
government ... and it acts exactly in line with the policies of
the British government. Otherwise, it would not be possible to
prevent an international network and an alternative voice in
Britain (from broadcasting)," Press TV's newsroom director
Hamidreza Emadi told state television.
"This action has not been successful in stopping
the activities of Press TV. We have tested and come up with
several ways to broadcast our programmes for our viewers," he
added.
George Galloway, a former member of the British
parliament who hosts a talk show on the channel, called Press TV
a "voice for the voiceless ... This is a blow for Press TV ...
but it is more of a blow to the British government's
hypocritical stance of being in favour of freedom of
expression," he said.
Ofcom, which is accountable to parliament, rejected the
claim it was acting on behalf of the British government.
"Ofcom's decisions are made independently in accordance with its
statutory powers and duties under the Communications Act 2003,"
a spokeswoman for the regulator said.
The roots of the Ofcom decision lie in a ruling last month
to fine Press TV 100,000 pounds ($155,000) for broadcasting an
unauthorised interview with an imprisoned Newsweek journalist.
Ofcom said it emerged during that case that editorial
control of Press TV was exercised from Tehran rather than London
and the broadcaster had failed to amend its licence accordingly.
Press TV was given a licence on the basis it was run out of
London. Foreign media groups can hold UK broadcast licences but
must be open about where editorial control is based.
Ofcom also said Press TV Limited had not paid the
100,000-pound fine and it would pursue that matter separately.
"We have been concerned for some time by serious allegations
about Press TV, in particular that it has been involved in
broadcasting confessions obtained under duress," the Foreign
Office said.
"It is right and proper that these allegations should have
been investigated by Ofcom, as the independent regulator of the
UK media. Ofcom is independent of the government. The government
was not involved in this decision."
