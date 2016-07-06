LONDON, July 6 Britain's former prime minister
Tony Blair said on Wednesday he felt sorrow and regret over the
Iraq war but defended his decision to join the U.S.-led invasion
of Iraq in 2003.
Blair was responding to severe criticism of him in the
report of a seven-year inquiry into the war, which was published
earlier on Wednesday.
"The intelligence assessments made at the time of going to
war turned out to be wrong. The aftermath turned out to be more
hostile, protracted and bloody than ever we imagined," Blair
told reporters.
"For all of this, I express more sorrow, regret and apology
than you will ever know."
Blair said he accepted full responsibility for the decision
to go to war, but rejected the argument that terrorism today
stemmed from the invasion of Iraq.
He also said he believed the world was a better place
without Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, who was toppled by the
invasion.
