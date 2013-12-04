* Inquiry probing alleged British atrocities in Iraq
* Army major quizzed about photos of dead Iraqis
* Later threw laptop with original images into sea
* Inquiry to report on abuse allegations in late 2014
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, Dec 4 A British army major disposed of a
computer that may have contained photographs of the bodies of
Iraqis killed by the British in disputed circumstances by
throwing it into the sea from a ferry, a public inquiry heard on
Wednesday.
James Rands was appearing as a witness at the Al-Sweady
inquiry into allegations that British troops executed and
tortured Iraqis in the aftermath of a battle near the town of
Majar al-Kabir in southern Iraq on May 14, 2004.
The allegations, made by local Iraqis and denied by the
soldiers, would, if confirmed by the long-running inquiry, go
down as some of the worst atrocities of the Iraq war.
Rands, a captain at the time, was an intelligence officer
based at Camp Abu Naji, a military base where 20 Iraqi bodies
were taken after a fierce gunfight, the British say.
Rands took photographs of the bodies which are now one of
the key items of evidence in the inquiry. They are still
available despite the ferry incident because copies had been
made of them prior to the disposal of the originals.
The state of the bodies and the reason why they were at Camp
Abu Naji are central issues in the inquiry because Iraqi
witnesses say some of them were taken alive and later executed
at the camp, and that some of the bodies were mutilated.
The British say all of the dead were killed on the
battlefield and transported to the camp for the purpose of
identification, because there was a suspicion that an insurgent
leader whom they had been trying to arrest was among them.
The wanted man, Naseer Zachra Abd Rufeiq, was suspected of a
central role in the murder of six members of the British Royal
Military Police in Majar al-Kabir the previous year and was
known among the British as "Bravo 1".
SENSITIVE MATERIAL
The normal practice of the British army is to leave enemy
dead on the battlefield and the decision in this case to
transport them to Camp Abu Naji is one of the controversial
issues being investigated by the inquiry.
Rands told the inquiry he had ascertained that Bravo 1 was
not among the dead, but he took photos anyway because he thought
they may be useful for wider intelligence purposes.
"I don't think it would ever have occurred to me not to take
those photographs," he said when pressed on why he did so.
Asked why five of the bodies had their genitals exposed,
Rands said this was because they were wearing loose-fitting
trousers which had slipped down when the bodies were carried.
Asked why he had not covered them up to preserve their dignity,
he said that would have been "a pretty unpleasant duty".
Rands said the computer had later developed a problem and he
became uneasy that he might still have sensitive material, such
as the photographs, on what was his personal laptop. He was not
sure whether the pictures were still stored on the laptop or
not.
"I disposed of it by throwing it off a ferry between England
and Germany," he said in his witness statement, adding that this
happened in 2006 and he had been confident copies existed.
Ordered by the government in 2009, the Al-Sweady inquiry
conducted three years of preliminary detective work before
beginning oral hearings in March this year. It has cost British
taxpayers 20.3 million pounds ($33.3 million) so far.
The inquiry has heard evidence from 60 Iraqi witnesses and
will hear from some 200 British witnesses in hearings expected
to last until next spring. A final report by the chairman,
retired judge Thayne Forbes, is not expected until late 2014.
($1 = 0.6092 British pounds)