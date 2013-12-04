* Inquiry probing alleged British atrocities in Iraq
* Army major quizzed about photos of dead Iraqis
* Later threw laptop with original images into sea
* Inquiry to report on abuse allegations in late 2014
(Updates with new details on significance of laptop)
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, Dec 4 A British army major disposed of a
computer that contained original photographs of the bodies of
Iraqis killed in disputed circumstances by throwing it into the
sea from a ferry, a public inquiry heard on Wednesday.
James Rands was appearing as a witness at the Al-Sweady
inquiry into allegations that British troops executed and
tortured Iraqis in the aftermath of a battle near the town of
Majar al-Kabir in southern Iraq on May 14, 2004.
The allegations, made by local Iraqis and denied by the
soldiers, would, if confirmed by the long-running inquiry, go
down as some of the worst atrocities of the Iraq war.
Rands, a junior captain at the time, was an intelligence
officer based at Camp Abu Naji, a military base where 20 Iraqi
bodies were taken after a fierce gunfight, the British say.
Rands took photos of the bodies which are now key items of
evidence in the inquiry. They still exist because copies were
circulated before Rands threw the laptop on which he had first
downloaded them into the English Channel in 2006.
That act has become a sensitive issue because British
lawyers for the Iraqis making the allegations have suggested
that he got rid of the laptop to conceal that he had modified
the original files to change the timing of the photos.
Rands dismissed that as an "absurd" conspiracy theory.
He said by 2006 the laptop had broken and he was no longer
sure if it contained the photos. He disposed of it because he
had risen in rank, now required a higher level of security
clearance, and had become uneasy about having broken army rules
by storing sensitive material on a personal laptop.
"I could not have foreseen the significance of those photos
or the accusation that I had changed those timings prior to the
allegations being made," he said.
"PRETTY UNPLEASANT"
The timing is important because the Iraqi witnesses say some
of the men were taken alive and later executed at the camp,
while the British say they were killed in battle.
Normal British army practice is to leave enemy dead on the
battlefield, but in this case the British say the corpses were
transported to the camp because there was a suspicion that
insurgent leader Naseer Zachra Abd Rufeiq was among them.
Known among the British as "Bravo 1", Rufeiq was suspected
of a central role in the murder of six members of the British
Royal Military Police in Majar al-Kabir the previous year.
Rands told the inquiry he had ascertained that Bravo 1 was
not among the dead, but he took photos anyway because he thought
they might be useful for wider intelligence purposes.
Asked why five of the bodies had their genitals exposed,
Rands said this was because they were wearing loose-fitting
trousers which had slipped down when the bodies were carried.
Asked why he had not covered them up to preserve their dignity,
he said that would have been "a pretty unpleasant duty".
Ordered by the government in 2009, the Al-Sweady inquiry
conducted three years of preliminary detective work before
beginning oral hearings in March this year. It has cost 20.3
million pounds ($33.3 million) so far.
The inquiry has heard evidence from 60 Iraqi witnesses and
will hear from some 200 British witnesses in hearings expected
to last until next spring. A final report by the chairman,
retired judge Thayne Forbes, is not expected until late 2014.
($1 = 0.6092 British pounds)
