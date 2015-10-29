(Adds reaction)
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON Oct 29 The chairman of a British public
inquiry into the Iraq War that has been running for seven years
said on Thursday he expected to publish his report mid-2016,
prompting Prime Minister David Cameron to urge him to speed up
the process.
The inquiry aims to shed light on every aspect of Britain's
involvement with Iraq from 2001 to 2009, from the build-up to
the U.S.-led invasion in 2003 to the withdrawal of combat
troops, and to identify lessons that can be learned.
The Iraq War, and in particular the role of former Labour
Prime Minister Tony Blair in leading the nation into it, are
still live political issues in Britain and the inquiry has come
under repeated criticism from lawmakers and relatives of those
killed over how long it has taken.
"My colleagues and I estimate that we will be able to
complete the text of our report in the week commencing 18 April
2016. At that point, national security checking of its contents
... can begin," John Chilcot said in a letter to Cameron
published on the inquiry's website.
Chilcot said due to the length of the report - more than 2
million words - it would then take many weeks to prepare for
printing, making publication in June or July most likely.
Cameron welcomed that there was now "a clear end in sight"
for the inquiry, but said he was disappointed Chilcot did not
believe it would logistically be possible to publish the report
until next summer.
"I recognise that you have a significant task, but would
welcome any further steps you can take to expedite the final
stages of the inquiry," he said in a letter to Chilcot released
by his office.
More resources will be provided to the inquiry team if it
allows the report to be published sooner, Cameron said, adding
that the government planned to take no longer than two weeks to
complete the national security checking process.
Publication has been held up by so-called "Maxwellisation",
a confidential process in which people who are to be criticised
in the report are given advance copies so that they have a
chance to defend themselves.
On Sunday, U.S. network CNN aired an interview with Blair in
which he apologised for what he described as mistakes in
planning and intelligence before the war, with media accusing
him of trying to pre-empt the report's criticism.
Reg Keys, whose 20-year-old son Thomas was killed in Iraq,
said seven years was too long.
"We, the families, believe that Sir John allowed this
ridiculous Maxwellisation process to run on far too long," he
told the BBC. "It went on for two years when six months would
have been fine.
"All we will get now is a watered down version of all the
criticisms that Sir John put to these civil servants and senior
politicians."
