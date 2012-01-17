* UK deputy PM called settlement building "vandalism"
* Israeli minister dismisses Iranian charge over scientist
killing
* Ayalon says would welcome departure of Syria's Assad
By Adrian Croft
LONDON, Jan 17 An Israeli minister called
Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg irresponsible and
ill-informed on Tuesday for condemning Israeli settlements as
"deliberate vandalism" of efforts to establish a Palestinian
state.
Visiting Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Danny Ayalon said
Clegg's comment gave the Palestinians an excuse to set
pre-conditions for entering negotiations with Israel on a Middle
East peace settlement.
"I think it was unfortunate, I think it was gratuitous, I
think it was ill-informed, I think it was somewhat
irresponsible," Ayalon said when asked about Clegg's comment
during an event at Chatham House, a London thinktank.
Speaking during a visit by Palestinian President Mahmoud
Abbas to London on Monday, Clegg said expanding Jewish
settlements was "an act of deliberate vandalism to the basic
premise upon which negotiations have taken place for years".
Clegg leads the centre-left Liberal Democrats, the junior
partner in Britain's Conservative-led coalition.
Ayalon told Reuters in an interview that Clegg's comment was
"far from the truth" and gave the Palestinians an excuse to set
more pre-conditions for talks that would create obstacles to
moving forward with negotiations.
Israelis and Palestinians have begun exploratory talks in
Amman, Jordan, on resuming full negotiations on a peace accord.
Abbas suspended talks 15 months ago over Israel's expansion
of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, where
Palestinians want to found a state.
The Palestinians have previously demanded a halt to Jewish
settlement building in the West Bank before holding more talks.
IRANIAN CHARGE "BASELESS"
Ayalon said Israel would not halt settlement construction as
a condition for resuming full negotiations.
"The settlement issue is but one of many core elements of
the conflict. I don't think it is the major one ... All those
elements are inter-related and you cannot cherry-pick one and
try to solve it irrespective of the others. All these issues
should be on the table without pre-conditions," he told Reuters.
Ayalon, in London for talks with the British government,
said it was coincidence he was in Britain at the same time as
Abbas.
Ayalon said Iranian allegations of Israeli involvement in
the killing of a nuclear scientist last week were "completely
baseless".
The bomb attack that killed scientist Mostafa Ahmadi-Roshan
was the fifth similar strike in two years and came as tensions
rise between Iran and the West over Tehran's nuclear programme.
Western powers and Israel suspect Iran of working to develop
a nuclear bomb, an accusation denied by Tehran.
Iran said on Saturday it had evidence Washington was behind
the killing but a military spokesman has also blamed Israel and
Britain. Britain and the United States have denied
responsibility.
Ayalon said he would welcome Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad leaving power after months of protests against his rule
in Israel's neighbour.
"The carnage will stop and secondly the departure of Assad
will be a real blow to Iran since Assad is their major ally," he
told Reuters.
He said Iran was stepping up its nuclear programme to
protect itself against the ramifications of Assad's departure.
