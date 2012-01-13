LONDON Jan 13 British gilt dealers have
told the government they are worried that U.S. rules on
proprietary trading due to come into force this year will curb
their ability to act as market makers, potentially making it
more difficult for the UK government to conduct bond sales on
financial markets.
Minutes published on Friday from the annual consultation
meeting between Britain's Debt Management Office, the finance
ministry and gilt market makers and investors said that "strong
concern" had been expressed at the potential impact of proposed
rules on short selling and the Volcker Rule.
The later initiative, named after former Federal Reserve
Chairman Paul Volcker, aims to prevent banks from carrying out
speculative trades for their own profit and is designed to stop
banks from taking risks with customer deposits.
Analysts said this could make it difficult for banks to
operate as market makers for sovereign debt, because trading
desks often buy bonds at auction to sell on to clients at a
later date. All banks with U.S. operations would likely be
affected.
One strategist who asked not to be named said the rule could
restrict the type of positions market makers enter into.
"If a market maker puts on a position in anticipation of
customer flow, because you haven't got flow on the other side,
there's a natural degree of running some risk while you're
waiting for the other side to appear. The spirit of the Volcker
Rule would seem to prevent such positions, which would make it
impossible to be a market maker," the strategist said.
Japan's central bank and financial regulator have already
told the U.S. government they are worried that the Volcker Rule
could hurt trading in Japanese government bonds, and urged the
U.S. authorities to exempt JGBs from the rule. Canada has also
complained about the rule's impact.
The UK Treasury declined to comment on the record.
Regulators and banks have until February 13 to submit their
views on the Dodd-Frank law, of which the Volcker Rule is a
component.
Britain sells its government bonds via a network of 21
banks, or market makers, who earn their position by committing
to buy a certain percentage of bonds at auction.
The Volcker Rule will make "warehousing" government bonds
for a sale at a later date more problematic and could not come
at a worse time for Britain, which is having to issue more bonds
as the economy weakens.
Britain revised up its gilt issuance plans for the current
2011/12 fiscal year by more than 11 billion pounds to 178.9
billion pounds, and is likely to have to raise slightly more in
2012/13.
Investors also asked the DMO to increase issuance of
index-linked gilts.
(Reporting by Fiona Shaikh)