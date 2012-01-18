LONDON Jan 18 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Wednesday that fiscal discipline was important, though not sufficient, to achieve economic growth in his debt-laden country.

"We both believe -- the UK and Italy -- that adherence to fiscal discipline is a necessary condition for growth. It is not however a sufficient condition," Monti said during a speech at the London Stock Exchange.

"And we both believe that not only our individual countries but the European Union as a whole has a big role to play in order to foster economic union in a sustainable way." (Reporting by Peter Griffiths and Keith Weir)