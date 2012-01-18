BRIEF-Syria's Al Aqeelah Takaful Insurance FY profit rises
* FY net profit 448.9 million pounds versus 417.6 million pounds year ago
LONDON Jan 18 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Wednesday that fiscal discipline was important, though not sufficient, to achieve economic growth in his debt-laden country.
"We both believe -- the UK and Italy -- that adherence to fiscal discipline is a necessary condition for growth. It is not however a sufficient condition," Monti said during a speech at the London Stock Exchange.
"And we both believe that not only our individual countries but the European Union as a whole has a big role to play in order to foster economic union in a sustainable way." (Reporting by Peter Griffiths and Keith Weir)
* FY net profit 448.9 million pounds versus 417.6 million pounds year ago
* Board approves issuance of Tier 2 bonds by unit Qatar Reinsurance
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)