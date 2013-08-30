LONDON Aug 30 British union Unite has recommended a pay settlement to logistics workers serving Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), staving off the threat of further industrial action at some of the carmaker's UK plants.

Workers at logistics firm DHL working across JLR's UK plants last month voted to take industrial action over the company's refusal to award them similar terms and conditions to some of its staff.

On Wednesday, JLR said logistics staff had walked out for half an hour at the start of their shifts at four of its sites in central England and two in the north west.

Unions, workers serving JLR, and bosses at DHL, as well as NAC, Staffline and Milestones who also serve JLR, concluded pay talks on Thursday.

Unite executive officer Tony Woodley on Friday said the pay deal would provide "equality of pay" across workers at the four companies providing services to JLR, which is owned by India's biggest carmaker Tata Motors.

"Unite's joint negotiating committee is unanimously recommending the settlement to the members who will vote in the next two weeks," Woodley added.

The union would not provide details on the pay deal, but said the agreement would see over 600 agency workers made permanent employees with DHL.

Last week DHL workers turned down a pay increase of 6.2 percent this year and at least 3 percent next year. Unite had demanded a 12.8 percent pay rise over two years for employees who sort parts and 20.6 percent for drivers.