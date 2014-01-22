* Unemployment rate tumbles to 7.1 pct, nears BoE threshold
* BoE says no need to raise rates if jobless hits 7 pct soon
* BoE sees positive signs from falling long-term joblessness
* Productivity remains weak, though wage pressures low
By William Schomberg and David Milliken
LONDON, Jan 22 British unemployment plunged to
within a whisker of the Bank of England's level for considering
an increase in interest rates, data showed on Wednesday, but the
central bank stressed it would be in no rush to act.
The unemployment rate dropped to 7.1 percent in the three
months to November, a fraction above the 7 percent level which
the bank has said is its threshold for thinking about raising
interest rates from their current all-time low of 0.5 percent.
Sterling hit a one-year high against the euro and British
government bond spreads over German debt widened to an
eight-year high as investors bet that the Bank of England will
raise interest rates sooner than it has been signalling.
Citi's chief UK economist Michael Saunders brought forward
his estimate by six months to the fourth quarter of this year.
"We expect the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) will lift the
policy rate to 2 percent ... by late-2015, still leaving policy
supportive of growth," he said.
The rate of 7.1 percent was below any forecast by economists
in a Reuters poll and the lowest in nearly five years. It was
down from a previous level of 7.4 percent, the Office for
National Statistics said on Wednesday.
The number of people in work grew by a record amount, a
further sign of the economy's rapid turnaround.
BoE policymakers stressed, however, they would not be
hurried into raising rates. Their case has been helped by a fall
in inflation to the Bank's target for the first time in more
than four years.
"Members therefore saw no immediate need to raise Bank Rate
even if the 7 percent unemployment threshold were to be reached
in the near future," they said in minutes of their January
policy meeting, released at the same time as the jobs data.
The minutes also made clear that when an interest rate rise
does eventually come, fragile prospects for growth and low
inflation means moves will be gradual.
The BoE is expected to use the publication of its Quarterly
Inflation Report next month to give an update on its guidance,
possibly by lowering the threshold unemployment rate below 7
percent or by underscoring how the threshold is not a trigger.
Policymakers said via the minutes they now expect
unemployment to hit 7 percent "materially earlier than
previously expected" and that the equilibrium employment "might
be lower than previously thought".
The BoE has previously said that although Britain's long-run
equilibrium unemployment rate is around 5 percent, inflation
pressures could start to build around 6.5 percent.
THRESHOLD APPROACHING
The jobless rate was the lowest since the first quarter of
2009. The ONS said the number of people claiming jobless
benefits fell by 24,000 in December, compared with a forecast
for a fall of 35,000 in the Reuters poll.
It said the number of people in work rose by 280,000 in the
three months to November, an all-time record.
Wage pressures remained low. Average weekly earnings rose by
0.9 percent on the year, half the rate of inflation.
The BoE put unemployment at the heart of its monetary policy
last August when it said it would not think about raising
borrowing costs - which have been at the record low since 2009 -
until the rate fell to 7 percent.
Since then, Britain's recovery has picked up more speed than
the Bank expected and unemployment has fallen fast. The
International Monetary Fund on Tuesday sharply raised its
forecasts for British economic growth this year.
The IMF also urged central banks around the world to avoid
raising interest rates too soon to avoid choking off the
recovery in their economies.
To quell speculation that the BoE might be hurried into
raising interest rates, Governor Mark Carney has repeatedly
stressed that unemployment falling to 7 percent would not be an
automatic trigger for a rate hike.
The details of this month's BoE policy discussion
strengthened that message, making clear the Bank does not intend
to raise rates soon, even if unemployment hits 7 percent soon.
Despite its rapid recovery, the British economy remains 2
percent smaller than before the financial crisis.
As more long-term unemployed people have found jobs
recently, the medium-term equilibrium rate could be a bit below
6.5 percent. This caused some traders to see a greater chance
that the BoE could lower its 7 percent guidance threshold as
soon as its February meeting. BoE official have previously
floated the possibility of a lower unemployment threshold.
Any such decision is likely to be complex given the
uncertainties around the labour market. The BoE said
productivity was not picking up as expected.
That could push up longer-term inflation pressures and
possibly strengthen the argument for not further delaying
consideration of higher interest rates.