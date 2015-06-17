* Average weekly earnings growth beats forecasts
* Sterling jumps against dollar on rate hike rethink
* BoE policymakers vote 9-0 to keep rates on hold
* Cameron announces new record high foreign investment
By William Schomberg and David Milliken
LONDON, June 17 British workers' pay grew at its
fastest rate in nearly four years in the three months to April
and a Bank of England policymaker said the data underscored how
interest rates are on course to rise.
Britain's long-awaited recovery in living standards seemed
to be gathering momentum as a key measure of earnings rose more
quickly than expected, data showed on Wednesday.
Sterling climbed to a seven-year high against a
trade-weighted basket of currencies. Bond investors brought
forward their bets on a first rate rise, with an outside chance
it could happen later this year.
On Wednesday evening, BoE policymaker Kristin Forbes said:
"The next move in interest rates is going to be up and it's
coming at some point in the not-too-distant future."
"Especially as we continue to see wage growth as we've
learned about today, that will make people realise that the date
when interest rates go up is coming closer," she added in an
interview with broadcaster ITV.
In remarks made later after a speech, Forbes said "we still
do have some time" before interest rates needed to rise because
the Bank expected recent sharp falls in the unemployment rate to
slow.
Combined with near-zero inflation that is boosting spending
power and data showing an increase in foreign direct investment,
the earnings numbers suggested Britain's economy was picking up
momentum again after growth slowed at the start of the year.
The Office for National Statistics said total average weekly
earnings in the three months to April, including bonuses, rose
by 2.7 percent compared with the same period a year earlier.
That was the strongest increase since the summer of 2011.
Excluding bonuses, the increase in pay was the strongest
since early 2009, when the financial crisis was raging.
Economists said the figures probably took the BoE by
surprise. Last month, it cut its forecast for annual wage growth
in the last three months of 2015 to 2.5 percent from 3.5
percent, as it lowered its overall growth outlook for Britain.
"That seems to have been a case of unfortunate timing," Alan
Clarke, an economist with Scotiabank, said. "...Wages are no
longer an obstruction to a rate hike."
CHANGING MOOD AT BOE?
The BoE said on Wednesday its nine interest rate-setters all
voted earlier this month to keep borrowing costs at their record
low, where they have sat since early 2009. But two again
described their decision as "finely balanced".
Sam Hill, an economist at RBC, said there was a chance that
more than two policymakers could soon be tempted to vote for
rate hikes, especially if a recent recovery in fuel prices
continues to push up inflation further away from zero.
Martin Weale and Ian McCafferty voted for a rate rise in
late 2014 before dropping that call in January as oil prices
plunged.
But the BoE would want to be sure that the step-up in pay
growth was not a blip and it would be reluctant to raise rates
ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which could push up sterling,
said Elizabeth Martins, an economist at HSBC.
Britain is also girding for possible fallout from Greece's
debt showdown. The government is speeding up preparations for a
possible Greek exit from the euro zone, a spokeswoman for Prime
Minister David Cameron said.
The ONS said on Wednesday that Britain's unemployment rate
was stable at 5.5 percent in the three months to April, holding
at its lowest level since 2008.
A surge in jobs growth had lost some steam ahead of
Britain's national election last month. Uncertainty for
employers lifted when Cameron's Conservative Party won an
outright parliamentary majority in May, defying poll predictions
of an inconclusive result.
Some companies are now concerned that his plan to hold an
in-out referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union
by the end of 2017 represents a new element of uncertainty.
Last week, ratings agency Standard & Poor's said it could
cut Britain's triple-A rating because of the risk of an EU exit.
($1 = 0.6357 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Kate Holton, Andy Bruce and Kylie
MacLellan; Editing by Peter Graff and John Stonestreet)