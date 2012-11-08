LONDON Nov 8 Permanent job placements in
Britain rose for the first time since May, growing at their
fastest pace in 17 months in October driven by employer
confidence, a survey showed on Thursday.
The data also showed growth of temporary jobs reaching an
18-month high, with the sharpest rise in vacancies since June
2011, boosting recovery hopes after the economy came out of
recession with 1 percent growth in the third quarter.
The index measuring permanent job appointments hit its
highest level since May 2011 at 55.0, the survey by the
Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) and consultancy
KPMG showed.
Values above 50 show an increase compared to a month
earlier.
Britain's labour market has proven surprisingly resilient
over the past 12 months as firms kept creating jobs despite the
weak economy. Unemployment has inched down and employment hit an
all-time high in August.
In another sign that the improvement could continue, the
index for temporary and contract staff billings rose to 54.5 to
hit an 18-month high, the REC said.
"The sharpest rise in job vacancies in over a year shows
employers are confident about their own businesses and, as they
deal with increasing demand, are driving the momentum for more
people finding work," said REC chief executive Kevin Green.
However, the economic recovery remains fraught with risks.
British industrial output fell more sharply than expected in
September and Purchasing Manager Indexes have been poor.
"It may not be leaps and bounds yet, in terms of progress,
but these are the largest strides for some time and should not
go un-noticed," KPMG head of business services Bernard Brown
said about the improvement in the job market survey.