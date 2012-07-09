* Job creation at near 3-year low -REC/KPMG survey
* Employer morale at lowest since 2007 -Deloitte survey
* UK unemployed could hit 3 million soon, says KPMG
* Pressure grows on government to stimulate economy
By Sophie Kirby and Jonathan Cable
LONDON, July 9 Job creation in Britain plumbed a
near three-year low in June as employers viewed the future less
optimistically than at any time since 2007, signalling a likely
spike in unemployment days after policymakers moved to shore up
an ailing economy.
The British labour market has so far showed resilience in
the face of a second recession in four years, and the number of
unemployed in the country has even declined.
But Monday's Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC)
and KPMG jobs survey showed that, last month, numbers of
permanent placements fell at the sharpest rate in almost three
years.
Economic growth has been held back by a tough austerity
programme under the Conservative-led government's
deficit-reduction programme.
UK firms have also been rattled by the debt crisis that has
raged through the euro zone, Britain's largest trading partner,
for over two years and shows no sign of abating, a separate
survey, of chief finance officers by accounting and consulting
firm Deloitte, showed.
"The CFO survey underscores the connection between the
macroeconomic environment and corporate behaviour," Ian Stewart,
Deloitte chief economist, said in the report that saw the
biggest decline in employer confidence since 2007.
"CFOs see plenty of risks ahead. Economic uncertainty
remains the big constraint on corporate expansion."
Large UK companies entered 2012 with the view that a breakup
of the euro posed the biggest threat to their business, Deloitte
said, adding that CFOs see hiring declining over the coming
year.
They gave a 36 percent chance at least one member will leave
the common currency zone, up from 26 percent last quarter, the
Deloitte survey found. A Reuters poll of 59 economists last
month found 37 saying the bloc would survive in its current form
for a year.
Faced by a likely worsening of the euro zone crisis, the
government is under pressure to take steps to revive growth and
match stimulus efforts by the Bank of England, which on Thursday
restarted the printing presses by announcing an additional 50
billion pounds of government bond purchases.
Both surveys were collated prior to the BoE's policy shift.
JOBS UNDER THREAT
The REC permanent places index, which measures how many
extra workers are being hired, dropped to 46.8 in June, down
from 51.0 in the previous month. A reading above 50 signals
growth in placements, a number below a decline.
"A decrease in hiring activity means we could see a period
of increased unemployment, especially as a new wave of school
leavers and graduates will be entering the labour market over
the summer," said REC chief executive Kevin Green.
The number of temporary placements declined for the seventh
month running while both average salaries for permanent staff
and wages for temporary employees remained broadly unchanged.
Bernard Brown, partner and head of business services at
KPMG, said the survey was a sobering reminder of the weak
economic situation. "The real worry is that the acceleration in
the pace of decline suggests this isn't a mere blip," he said.
"If this trend were to continue, there's a very real chance
we could hit a 3 million unemployed figure in the UK in the not
too distant future," he said.
Numbers of people without a job on the ILO measure fell by
51,000 to 2.615 million in the three months to April, though
those claiming unemployment benefit ticked up in May.
Overall vacancies increased by the smallest amount in five
months, though temporary vacancies grew at a marginally faster
pace than in May, the KPMG/REC survey showed.
Recruitment consultancies also signalled higher levels of
availability amongst both permanent and temporary staff.
