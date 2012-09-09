LONDON, Sept 10 The decline in permanent job
placements in Britain slowed in August and companies stepped up
the hiring of temporary workers, a survey showed on Monday.
British businesses have continued to create jobs over the
past year, although the economy has been officially in
recession, and unemployment has inched lower.
The indicator for permanent placements -- based on a survey
from the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) and
consultancy KPMG -- rose to 48.4 from 47.3 in July, with a
reading below 50 still pointing to a decline in placements.
But recruitment agencies reported the first rise in temporary
and contract employment in nine months, the REC said.
"This month's data shows yet again the remarkable level of
resilience within the UK labour market as it continues to
outperform predictions," REC chief executive Kevin Green said.
London again recorded the sharpest contraction in permanent
placements. The REC had said last month that some firms had
decided to delay recruitment throughout the Olympic period.
The survey, however, found a number of encouraging signs
throughout the country. "It would be easy to suggest that an
upward curve in the jobs market is nothing more than a blip,"
Bernard Brown, KPMG's Head of Business Services said.
"But in some parts of the country, we are actually seeing a
growth in the number of companies recruiting and where there is
a decline it is now virtually insignificant," he said.
"It may be slow, but perhaps we are witnessing the first
signs of recovery?" he added.