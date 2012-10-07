LONDON Oct 8 Temporary job placements in
Britain rose at the fastest pace in 14 months in September as
demand for new staff picked up, a survey showed on Monday,
providing fresh signs of resilience in the British labour
market.
A rise in employment over the past year has been one of the
few bright spots in an economy that fell back into recession at
the end of last year.
The index for temporary and contract staff billings rose to
52.6, pointing to the sharpest rate of expansion since July
2011, the survey by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation
(REC) and consultancy KPMG showed.
Values above 50 show an increase in the number of billings
compared to a month earlier, values below point to a fall.
The index measuring permanent job appointments hit its
highest level since May at 49.7, indicating only a minimal
monthly dip in permanent hiring, the REC said. Job vacancies
rose at the fastest pace since August 2011.
"It must be hugely encouraging for job seekers to see
figures suggesting that demand for staff is on the increase,"
said Bernard Brown, Partner and Head of Business Services at
KPMG.
"Add to this news that permanent roles are stabilising and
temporary positions have seen another month of growth and it
would be easy to assume that the corner is being turned," he
added.
Most economists reckon the British economy returned to
growth last quarter. But some surveys have pointed to renewed
weakness ahead, stoking fears that unemployment would soon rise
again.
"We know that confidence is fragile," said Kevin Green, REC
Chief Executive. "A big external shock could derail us from this
promising course."