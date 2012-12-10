LONDON Dec 10 British firms hired permanent
staff through recruitment agencies at the fastest rate since
April 2011 last month, and the number of unfilled posts rose
strongly too, a survey showed on Monday.
The data also showed the fastest rate of recruitment for
temporary jobs since March 2011, signalling an increase in
employers' confidence to fill vacant positions.
The index measuring permanent job appointments hit its
highest level since April 2011 at 56.0, according to the survey
by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC), a trade
body, and business consultants KPMG.
This is the second consecutive month in which there has been
above the 50-mark that denotes an increase in hiring.
"The negative outlook has been replaced by cautious optimism
as employers gradually gain confidence to make decisions about
the vacancies they want to fill," said Bernard Brown, KPMG head
of business services.
Britain's labour market has proven surprisingly resilient
over the past 12 months as firms kept creating jobs despite the
weak economy. Unemployment has inched down and employment hit an
all-time high in the three months to August.
Demand for staff also climbed to a 19-month high, with
robust calls from private sector employers offsetting a weak
public sector.
"With the latest figures hinting that robust demand in
business is offsetting weak demand across the public sector, we
might just be seeing signs of resilience," Brown added.
But a recent slew of negative data pointing to slower growth
in the fourth quarter may dampen optimism that the UK can remain
out of recession.
"Recovery is by no means certain and we need a few more
months like this to suggest that emerging trends are translating
into a sustained period of growth in employment," he added.