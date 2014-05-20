LONDON May 19 A JP Morgan technology expert who
fell to his death from the U.S. bank's 33-storey tower in
London's Canary Wharf financial district had a high level of
alcohol in his system before he died, an inquest heard on
Tuesday.
Gabriel Magee, 39, a vice president with JP Morgan's
corporate and investment bank technology arm, plunged from the
building in January, hitting a lower, 9th-floor roof where he
was pronounced dead at the scene.
The inquest heard written evidence from a senior
toxicologist that Magee, from the United States, was found to
have had an alcohol level nearly three times the legal driving
limit.
Mark Gibbons, a friend and colleague, said that although he
had seemed happy at the time of his death, there had been a
previous incident in New York where Magee had sent an email
along the lines that he "couldn't handle this" before
disappearing for a short while.
However, when he re-appeared he seemed fine, the inquest
heard.
(Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)