(Adds table, details, comment)
LONDON, May 6 Britain's top four supermarkets
suffered sales declines in the last three months, industry data
showed on Wednesday, as a price war and record grocery deflation
continues to hit the sector.
After recent signs of a recovery gaining momentum, Britain's
biggest supermarket Tesco saw sales fall back 1.0
percent in the 12 weeks to April 26, market researcher Kantar
Worldpanel said.
The rest of Britain's 'big four' - Asda, Sainsbury's
and Morrisons, which like Tesco have cut prices
in response to pressure from fast-growing discounters Aldi and
Lidl, saw declines of 2.2 percent, 0.2 percent and 1.1 percent
respectively.
Aldi, now the UK's sixth biggest supermarket chain ahead of
upmarket Waitrose, posted sales growth of 15.1 percent in the
period, with Lidl's sales up 10.1 percent. Both figures were
slower than in recent months, however.
"Growth in the market has declined thanks to a record low
for grocery price deflation," Kantar's Fraser McKevitt said.
"This is good news for consumers... But many of the
country's largest grocers have struggled to enjoy substantial
growth, with lower prices taking 532 million pounds ($808
million) out of supermarket tills."
Kantar said the overall grocery market saw sales fall 0.2
percent in the period and that grocery inflation stood at minus
2.1 percent.
On top of a price war, Britain's 'big four' are all having
to adjust their businesses to consumers' changing shopping
habits, with many favouring online shops or little and often
visits to convenience stores over traditional, larger
out-of-town stores.
Sainsbury's, the best performer in the period, posted its
first statutory annual loss in a decade on Wednesday and said it
did not expect the trading environment to improve any time soon.
Market share (percent) and sales
(Source: Kantar Worldpanel)
12 wks to 12 wks to pct change
Apr 26, 2015 Apr 27, 2014 in sales
Tesco 28.4 28.8 -1.0
Asda 16.9 17.3 -2.2
Sainsbury 16.5 16.6 -0.2
Morrison 10.9 11.0 -1.1
Co-operative 6.0 6.1 -1.0
Waitrose 5.1 5.1 1.5
Aldi 5.4 4.7 15.1
Lidl 3.8 3.5 10.1
Iceland 2.1 2.1 0.0
($1 = 0.6585 pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment, Editing by James Davey)