LONDON Oct 5 A British court ruled on Friday
that three elderly Kenyans who were tortured under British rule
in the 1950s could pursue their claim for damages from London, a
ruling that could encourage other claims from victims of
colonial-era brutality.
Now in their 70s and 80s, the claimants suffered castration,
rape and beatings while in detention during a ruthless crackdown
by British forces and their Kenyan allies on rebels from the Mau
Mau movement fighting for land and freedom.
The trio want Britain to apologise and to fund welfare
benefits for Kenyan victims of torture by colonial forces. They
were not in court on Friday to hear the ruling but were expected
to speak at a news conference in Nairobi later.
The British government had been trying for three years to
block their legal action, first by arguing that responsibility
for what happened during the Mau Mau crisis had passed to the
Kenyan government upon independence in 1963.
After a court rejected that position in 2011, the government
argued that the case should not proceed because it was brought
after the legal time limit.
South Africa's revered Archbishop Desmond Tutu has thrown
his moral authority behind the case, accusing Britain of
hypocrisy for criticising the human rights record of other
countries while refusing to face up to its own.