By Estelle Shirbon and Drazen Jorgic
LONDON/NAIROBI, Oct 5 Three elderly Kenyans
tortured by British colonial forces were told they can sue
Britain, in a London court judgment likely to encourage other
claims dating back to the days of the British Empire.
The government, which had tried for three years to block
their legal action, said on Friday it planned to appeal as the
judgment could have far-reaching legal implications.
Paulo Nzili, 85, Wambugu Wa Nyingi, 84, and Jane Muthoni
Mara, who is about 73, suffered castration, rape and beatings
while in detention in the 1950s during a crackdown by British
forces and their Kenyan allies on the Mau Mau movement fighting
for land and freedom.
The trio want Britain to apologise and to fund welfare
benefits for Kenyan victims of torture by colonial forces.
"The people they imprisoned and put in the detention for
seven years (resulted in Kenya) losing a generation," Gitu Wa
Kahengeri, Mau Mau War Veterans Association secretary general,
told reporters in Nairobi.
Nearby, about 40 Mau Mau veterans and relatives cheered,
hugged and performed a traditional dance in the midday heat when
the news came through.
The veterans said British authorities should stop using
legal technicalities to fight the case and, instead, negotiate a
settlement speedily as the claimants were frail and elderly.
"What could be more despicable, what could be more immoral
of Her Majesty's Government than to bide time simply to wait for
all these victims to die one by one before tasting justice,"
Paul Muite, a lawyer advising Mau Mau Veterans, told reporters
in Nairobi.
Britain had first said that responsibility for events during
the Mau Mau uprising passed to Kenya upon its independence in
1963, an argument which London courts rejected.
The government then said the claim was brought long after
the legal time limit. However, judge Richard McCombe said in
Friday's judgment there was ample documentary evidence to make a
fair trial possible.
"The government and the military commanders seem to have
been meticulous record-keepers," he said.
The Foreign Office said while it did not dispute that the
claimants suffered torture and other ill treatment, it would
appeal nevertheless, because of the judgment's implications.
PAINFUL MEMORIES
Nzili, forced to join the Mau Mau in 1957 and who left the
movement six months later, was arrested on his way home. He was
castrated while in detention at Embakasi camp.
Nyingi, never a member of Mau Mau, was arrested in 1952 and
spent nine years in detention without charge. He suffered
several severe beatings, including on one occasion when 11
detainees were beaten to death and he was so badly injured he
was left for dead in a pile of corpses for three days.
Mara, then a girl of about 15, suffered sexual abuse
including rape using a soda bottle full of boiling water.
Mau Mau veterans, gathered at the Kenya Human Rights
Commision Nairobi residence to hear news of the verdict, swapped
stories about the past.
"There was a time I spent more than 10 days without eating
as I just wanted to die because I was angry with the torture,"
Daniel Macharia Kuria, 83, told Reuters while unbuttoning his
shirt to show a scarred chest.
"Today is one of the happiest days of my life."
The torture took place during the so-called Kenyan
"Emergency" of 1952-61, during which fighters from the Mau Mau
movement attacked British targets, causing panic among white
settlers and alarming the government in London.
Tens of thousands of rebels were killed by colonial forces
and an estimated 150,000 Kenyans, many of them unconnected to
the Mau Mau, were held in detention camps likened by a leading
historian of the period to Soviet gulag labour camps.