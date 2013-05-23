LONDON May 23 A young man with bloodied hands
holds a knife and a meat cleaver soaked in blood as he faces the
camera to say he has just killed a soldier on a London street in
retaliation for the deaths of Muslims killed by British troops
in faraway lands.
As the man speaks, a woman in a blue skirt pulls a shopping
cart down the pavement towards him, glances briefly in the
direction of a corpse lying in the road, and walks right past
the man, apparently oblivious to the bloody weapons in his hand.
"The only reason we have killed this man today is because
Muslims are dying daily by British soldiers. And this British
soldier is an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth," the man
says to the camera, speaking in a London accent.
The astonishing footage shows the moments after a soldier
was hacked to death in broad daylight on Wednesday in Woolwich,
southeast London, in an attack the government is treating as a
terrorist incident.
The video was filmed by a passer-by at the murder scene and
was obtained minutes later by British channel ITV. It is now
widely available on the Internet.
"When he saw me filming, he came straight to me and said
'No, no, no, it's cool. I just want to talk to you,'", the man
who made the film told ITV. He did not wish to be identified.
The one-of-a-kind video appeared to have raised different
questions in the minds of media editors, who handled it in a
variety of ways.
On the ITV website was a version where everything was
visible except for the dead body in the road, which was blurred.
The Sun newspaper website had a cropped version where the faces
of passers-by were blurred. Other versions blurred the face of
the man with the bloodied hands but showed other faces clearly.
"NEVER STOP FIGHTING"
The scene is an ordinary London street with an orange school
crossing road sign and a white truck parked on the other side of
the road in front of a mock Tudor brick building. By-standers
can be seen in the background.
The young black man wears a black woolly hat, jeans and a
dark wool jacket. His hands are red with blood and he waves the
soaking knife and meat cleaver in one hand as he speaks.
"By Allah, we swear by the Almighty Allah, we will never
stop fighting you until you leave us alone," he says, speaking
fast and excitedly.
"When you drop a bomb do you think it hits one person or
rather your bomb wipes out a whole family? This is the reality.
"By Allah, if I saw your mother today, with a buggy, I would
help her up the stairs, this is my nature."
Ivor Gaber, professor of political journalism At City
University London, said the footage raised difficult ethical
questions for media.
"The attacker got the man to make his sort of 'suicide
video'. If this had come from al Qaeda there is no way the
broadcasters would have run it," he told Reuters.
"There's a strong news argument that it's the right thing to
do. We need to see it in order to understand why these people
are doing what they are doing. On the other hand this is exactly
what they want. These guys clearly wanted maximum publicity."
In the video, the man urges the British public to "remove
your government".
"Do you think David Cameron is going to get caught in the
street when we start busting our guns? Do you think your
politicians are going to die? No. It's going to be the average
guy like you and your children. So get rid of them.
"Tell them to bring our troops back so we can, so you can
all live in peace. Leave our lands and you will leave in peace,
that's all I have to say."
(Writing by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and
Peter Graff)