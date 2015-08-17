LONDON Aug 17 The British government fired the
starting gun on its plan to sell its stake in a redevelopment
project around London's King's Cross station, the latest
disposal aimed at boosting state coffers.
Britain's Department of Transport said its stake in the
67-acre King's Cross Central Limited Partnership site being
turned into offices and residential properties would be a
multi-million pound deal.
"By selling the government's shares in King's Cross Central
we are selling an asset we no longer need to keep and realising
its value for the taxpayer. The sale will help reduce the
deficit," Transport Minister Robert Goodwill said in a statement
on Monday.
Britain is raising money by selling off publicly owned
assets to pay down its national debt and help rebalance the
country's books. Earlier this year it sold its 40 percent stake
in the Eurostar rail link.
The sale, first announced in June, will be handled by
Lazard.
($1 = 0.6382 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)