LONDON Aug 17 The British government has fired
the starting gun on a plan to sell its stake in Europe's largest
city-centre redevelopment project around London's King's Cross
station, in its latest disposal aimed at boosting state coffers.
Britain's Department of Transport said the sale of its 36.5
percent stake in the 67-acre King's Cross Central Limited
Partnership site, currently being turned into offices and
residential properties, would be a multi-million pound deal,
with all proceeds going to the Treasury.
"By selling the government's shares in King's Cross Central
we are selling an asset we no longer need to keep and realising
its value for the taxpayer. The sale will help reduce the
deficit," Transport Minister Robert Goodwill said in a statement
on Monday.
The sale, first announced by the Chancellor George Osborne
in June, will be handled by Lazard and real estate advisory firm
Savills.
Logistics provider DHL is also selling off its 6 percent
stake in the project. The total project has an estimated
potential end value in excess of 5 billion pounds ($7.8
billion), Savills said in a statement.
Other shareholders include Australian pension provider
AustralianSuper, which holds a 25 percent stake, and Argent
King's Cross, the estate's asset manager working alongside
Hermes Investment Management, which owns a 32.5 percent stake.
Britain is raising money by selling off publicly owned
assets to pay down its national debt and help rebalance the
country's books. Earlier this year it sold its 40 percent stake
in the Eurostar rail link.
The government has already raised more than 16 billion
pounds from the sale of shares in state-supported lenders Lloyds
Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland.
($1 = 0.6382 pounds)
