LONDON Jan 21 Britain's accounting watchdog
said it will start "preliminary enquiries" into how KPMG audited
the books of HBOS before the UK bank collapsed during the
financial crisis in 2008.
The Financial Reporting Council said its conduct committee
has reviewed the full report into the HBOS collapse that was
published by British regulators last month.
The committee has asked the watchdog's executive counsel to
undertake preliminary enquiries that will focus on how the
audits of HBOS presumed that the bank remained a "going
concern", the FRC said in a statement on Thursday.
Preliminary enquiries mark the first stage of any FRC action
and come before any decision to formally investigate.
HBOS, which traded under the brands Halifax and Bank of
Scotland, had to be rescued in a government-engineered takeover
by Lloyds, which as a result subsequently needed a 20
billion pound ($28 billion) taxpayer bailout of its own.
($1 = 0.7061 pounds)
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)