By Adrian Croft
| LIVERPOOL, England, Sept 25
LIVERPOOL, England, Sept 25 British opposition
leader Ed Miliband on Sunday urged Prime Minister David Cameron
to show leadership over the international economic crisis and
work with other European countries to push for growth.
"Let's get stuck in, let's engage, let's get Europe to grow,
that's the priority," he said in an interview with the BBC.
Miliband, whose centre-left Labour Party begins its annual
conference in Liverpool on Sunday, said rising unemployment
showed Cameron's deficit-cutting strategy was not working and
action was needed to get the economy growing.
Miliband, elected a year ago to lead Labour after its
election defeat ended 13 years in power, said he had called a
month ago for Cameron to push for a meeting of G20 leading
economic powers to get the world economy moving.
"Nothing has happened ... There is an absence of leadership
and I say to the prime minister 'Put the politics to one side,
start showing some leadership'," he said.
The priority in Europe was growth but Cameron was standing
aside and trying to avoid getting lumbered with the euro zone's
problems, Miliband said.
Financial markets plunged last week on fears that Greece's
near-bankruptcy could spread to other euro zone countries,
heaping pressure on European policymakers to prevent a repeat of
the chaos that swept the world in 2007-2009.
Britain, a member of the 27-nation European Union but not of
the euro zone, has largely left it to the euro zone to tackle
the crisis.
Its coalition government has launched a tough austerity
programme to eliminate the country's budget deficit by 2015 from
a record 10 percent of GDP before it came to power in May 2010.
Record public sector job losses have pushed up the rise in
Britain's unemploymment rate to its fastest pace in two years.
According to the International Labour Organization (ILO)
measure, Britain's jobless rate in the quarter to July was 7.9
percent, with 2.51 million people out of work.
COLLECTIVE SOLUTION
"We need to change the balance in the world so that there is
growth," Miliband said. "At the moment, the problem is each
country is just looking at its own problems ... It's a
collective problem and it's got to have a collective solution."
Labour and the coalition clash over how fast to cut
Britain's swollen budget deficit.
The coalition aims to virtually eradicate the deficit in
five years. But rising unemployment and weakening growth have
heaped pressure on finance minister George Osborne to consider a
"Plan B", something he has consistently ruled out, fearing it
could destroy his credibility with the markets.
Labour would seek to halve the deficit over four years,
saying faster cuts risk snuffing out growth.
The coalition blames Labour over-spending for the deficit
and polls show Miliband faces a difficult task rebuilding
Labour's credibility for economic management with voters.
In a separate interview with The Observer newspaper,
Miliband said Labour would cut the maximum tuition fee for
university students by a third to 6,000 pounds ($9,300) a year.
Labour would pay for this by reversing planned tax cuts for
the banks and by asking the highest-earning graduates to pay
more interest on their loans. The coalition has almost tripled
university tuition fees starting from next year.
Treasury Minister Justine Greening said Miliband was making
proposals that cost more money while saying he wanted to cut the
deficit. "His total lack of answers on the economy shows how
weak a leader he is," she said in a statement.
(Editing by David Cowell)