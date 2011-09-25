* Labour leader says coalition deficit cuts not working
* Labour meeting votes on reform plan
By Adrian Croft
LIVERPOOL, England, Sept 25 British opposition
leader Ed Miliband urged Prime Minister David Cameron on Sunday
to show leadership over the international economic crisis and
work with other European countries to push for growth.
"Let's get stuck in, let's engage, let's get Europe to grow,
that's the priority," he told the BBC before his centre-left
Labour Party began its annual conference in the northwestern
city of Liverpool.
Miliband said rising unemployment showed Cameron's
deficit-cutting strategy was not working and action was needed
to get the economy growing.
Miliband, elected a year ago to lead Labour after its
election defeat ended 13 years in power, said Cameron had not
acted on his calls to press for international action to get the
world economy moving.
"There is an absence of leadership and I say to the prime
minister 'Put the politics to one side, start showing some
leadership'," he said.
The priority in Europe was growth but Cameron was standing
aside and trying to avoid getting lumbered with the euro zone's
problems, Miliband said.
Financial markets plunged last week on fears Greece's
near-bankruptcy could spread to other euro zone countries,
heaping pressure on European policymakers to prevent a repeat of
the chaos that swept the world in 2007-2009.
Britain, a member of the 27-nation European Union but not of
the euro zone, has largely left it to the euro zone to tackle
the crisis.
The Conservative-led coalition government has launched a
tough austerity programme to eliminate the country's budget
deficit by 2015 from a record 10 percent of GDP before it came
to power in May 2010.
Labour proposes halving the deficit in four years, saying
the coalition's deep cuts risk snuffing out growth.
REFORM VOTE
The Labour conference voted on a package of proposals on
Sunday aimed at reforming itself in the wake of its election
defeat and giving party members a bigger say in policy-making.
The result will not be announced until Monday but the
reforms are expected to be approved.
Labour proposes to copy U.S. President Barack Obama's
strategy in the 2008 election by recruiting thousands of people
prepared to be party supporters but not paid-up members.
If enough supporters sign up, they will be given a say in
future elections of Labour Party leaders.
Party officials billed the reform in advance as diluting the
influence of trade unions, Labour's traditional paymasters who
helped Miliband win the leadership election last year in a
cliffhanger vote against his brother.
But the final version of the proposals do not dilute union
power as the supporters' share of the vote would be drawn
equally from unions, party members and members of parliament.
In an interview with the Observer newspaper, Miliband said
Labour would cut the maximum tuition fee for university students
by a third to 6,000 pounds ($9,300) a year.
Labour would pay for this by reversing planned tax cuts for
the banks and by asking the highest-earning graduates to pay
more interest on their loans. The coalition has almost tripled
university tuition fees starting from next year.
Treasury Minister Justine Greening said Miliband was making
proposals that cost more money while saying he wanted to cut the
deficit. "His total lack of answers on the economy shows how
weak a leader he is," she said in a statement.
