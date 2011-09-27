* Labour defeated in 2010 after 13 years in power
* "We will manage your money properly"
By Adrian Croft and Matt Falloon
LIVERPOOL, England, Sept 27 The leader of
Britain's opposition Labour party sought on Tuesday to regain
voters' trust on the economy, responding to accusations that
high government spending during the party's 13 years in power
contributed to the country's big budget deficit.
Ed Miliband, elected Labour leader after former prime
minister Gordon Brown lost the 2010 parliamentary election, told
his party's annual conference he would offer voters a "new
bargain" based on wealth creation for all.
"I am determined to prove to you that the next Labour
government will only spend what it can afford. That we live
within our means. That we will manage your money properly," he
told the party's annual conference in Liverpool.
Miliband has made a lacklustre start as head of the
centre-left party, which is still regrouping after it suffered
one of its worst electoral defeats set against a backdrop of
financial meltdown and bitter internal rivalries.
Labour's economic credibility will have to be rebuilt if it
is to beat the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition in an
election not due until 2015.
Miliband's plans include breaking the dominance of big
energy companies, curbing pay for high earners and awarding
government contracts to firms that take on apprentices.
BLAIR NAME BOOED
The 41-year-old former cabinet minister, who narrowly beat
his older brother David to lead Labour, said the party would not
be able to reverse many of the coalition's spending cuts.
"If this government fails to deal with the deficit in this
parliament, we will deal with it in the next," said Miliband, a
policy wonk who often looks awkward under the public glare.
There were signs of the party's internal divisions when
activists booed a brief mention of former Prime Minister Tony
Blair, who won three elections but alienated many members with
his backing for U.S. President George W. Bush's war in Iraq and
centrist policies.
Miliband has ordered a wide-ranging policy review, leaving
little substance to announce to a public that remains sceptical
about his party and his potential as a future prime minister.
A ComRes opinion poll on Tuesday showed Labour had fallen
behind the Conservatives for the first time in a year, even
though fears about Britain's struggling economy are growing.
A Reuters/Ipsos MORI survey showed only four in ten people
thought Miliband was a capable leader.
"There are still a lot of unanswered questions - what
direction will he take the party in and there was also not much
on the deficit," said Mark Wickham-Jones, a politics professor
at the University of Bristol, who heard the speech in person.
"They wanted a series of soundbites to reassure the party
and to begin to win over the electorate and they got that. He
looked like a mature political leader in a way he didn't come
close to last year."
Conference delegate Judy Pugh, 73, a Labour town councillor,
said Miliband had been "more inspiring than I have ever heard
him, thank goodness." She said Miliband had made progress in
uniting the party after last year's divisive leadership
election. "I think it will work now," she said.
The Labour Party has announced some policy measures during
its week at Liverpool, such as promising to cap university
tuition fees at 6,000 pounds, down from the 9,000-pound limit
introduced by the coalition.
Finance spokesman Ed Balls has urged the government to bring
forward investment projects and give companies an incentive to
hire staff to boost demand, alongside previous proposals for a
cut in VAT sales tax and a tax on bank bonuses.
Miliband, winning applause every time he criticised
corporate greed, said he wanted to change the values that drive
Britain's economy.
He singled out former Royal Bank of Scotland boss Fred
Goodwin, arguing he should never have been honoured with a
knighthood under the former Labour government. Goodwin became a
symbol of corporate greed for taking a lavish pension from the
bailed-out bank.
"We must learn the lesson that growth is built on sand if it
comes from predators and not our producers."
(Additional reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Matthew Jones)