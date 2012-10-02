* Labour's Miliband delivers 65-minute speech with no notes
* Seeks to silence doubters who say he lacks mettle to be PM
* If Miliband unites Labour, PM Cameron has another headache
* Labour leads Conservatives in polls ahead of 2015 vote
By Guy Faulconbridge and Matt Falloon
MANCHESTER, England, Oct 2 Britain's opposition
leader Ed Miliband cast himself as a humble man of the people on
Tuesday in a confident speech, seeking to win over doubters and
portray Prime Minister David Cameron as the product of a snobby
education who has hurt the economy.
Hoping voters will punish the coalition government for a
recession and hand Labour power in an election in 2015, Miliband
is grappling with polls which show he is far less popular than
his own party and is seen as a worse leader than Cameron.
He used the speech to try to silence muttering within
Labour's own ranks about his geeky image by attacking the
government's economic record in a 65-minute speech without notes
that supporters and foes alike said was his best to date.
"They think they are born to rule," Miliband, dressed in a
purple tie, told the party's annual conference in the northern
English city of Manchester.
"Have you ever seen a more incompetent, hopeless, out of
touch, U-turning, pledge-breaking, make-it-up-as-you-go-along,
back-of-the-envelope, miserable shower?" he asked as his words
were drowned out by a standing ovation.
His speech was light on policy specifics, especially on how
to deal with Britain's big budget deficit or how to rescue a
recession-hit economy, but is likely to be seen as a crucial
thematic staging post in Labour's struggle to win back voters.
With references to his Jewish immigrant parents and his
state school education, the speech was an attempt to rebrand the
42-year-old Oxford-educated son of socialist intellectuals as a
more down to earth alternative to Prime Minister Cameron.
Cameron's government has been haunted by accusations of
snobbish elitism, a damaging perception to British voters who
are struggling with a contracting economy, government spending
cuts and tax increases.
Miliband tried to ditch his image as a distant intellectual
by stressing the fact that, unlike Conservative Cameron, he did
not attend Britain's most prestigious fee paying school, Eton.
His own state school had taught him "how to look after
yourself", he said.
Cameron last month backed a senior minister accused of
calling policemen "plebs", an old-fashioned insult laden with
snobbery, while one rebellious lawmaker has branded Cameron and
Finance Minister George Osborne as "two posh boys who don't know
the price of milk".
If Miliband - who was openly mocked by reporters earlier
this year when he tried to rebrand his party - can now unite
Labour around his leadership, it will add to the pressures on
Cameron as he grapples with a divided party and a recession.
AWKWARD ED?
Opinion polls show Labour about 10 points ahead of the
Conservatives, but one survey on the eve of Miliband's speech
showed that just two out of 10 people believe he has what it
takes to be a good prime minister.
His well-received performance at Labour's highest-profile
event may go some way to improving his ratings and calming fears
within his own party that it chose the wrong leader to replace
former Prime Minister Gordon Brown.
Invoking the ghosts of 19th Century Conservative leader
Benjamin Disraeli and Labour post-war Prime Minister Clement
Attlee, Miliband called for "one nation" policies that could
unite Britain during its worst economic crisis for a generation.
He was cheered when he defended Britain's National Health
Service and when he warned bankers they should stop running
their banks as casinos where ordinary people's savings are used
for bets rather than lending to business.
"It was a brilliant speech, it came straight from the
heart," said Michael Sullivan, a 61-year-old retired diver from
the Royal Marines who serves as a Labour local councillor.
"He was under pressure today to deliver a speech like that
to the doubters in our party and he carried it off: he wanted to
create his own image after failing to do that for two years."
CLASS IS BACK
Miliband's attempt to play the class card may be hard to
pull off: though he is the son of Polish Jewish immigrants, his
upbringing in the refined intellectual circles of north London
was a far cry from the lives of most workers in Britain.
The son of a prominent academic, Miliband - whom the tabloid
press has nicknamed "Red Ed" - studied at Oxford and the London
School of Economics and has never had a major job outside
politics bar a teaching fellowship at Harvard.
Though short on new policies, his attempts to show people a
more human side drew praise from even publications that are
traditionally pro-Conservative.
"This was perhaps the best speech that Ed Miliband has
given, though that is not saying much admittedly, but he came
across as a real person, very vivid and compelling and even with
a sense of humour," Fraser Nelson, editor of the Spectator
weekly magazine, told Reuters.
"His aim was to convey Ed Miliband as a person: to make
people think that he is not just a robotic MP," Nelson said.
"We didn't learn much about policy and what there was wasn't
particularly coherent, some of it flatly contradictory, but
overall the impression he gave was a very good one."