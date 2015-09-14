Sept 14 John McDonnell, the man who could be
Britain's next finance minister if the opposition Labour Party
wins power, is a critic of the capitalist system which he has
said he wants to overhaul by nationalising banks and capping
executives' pay.
McDonnell was named as Labour's top spokesman on economic
policy by newly-elected party leader Jeremy Corbyn, adding to
Labour's sharp shift leftwards since its heavy defeat in May's
parliamentary election.
Below is a summary of economic proposals and ideas put
forward by McDonnell, a former trade union official and a member
of parliament since 1997:
BANKS - McDonnell wants public ownership of the banking
system to take control of "our casino economy". This would
include full separation of retail and investment banking and the
introduction of a financial transaction tax. He has also
proposed capital controls on banks if they oppose the tax.
BANK OF ENGLAND - A Labour government should reclaim the
power to set interest rates from the Bank of England, reversing
a reform made by former prime minister Tony Blair in 1997 that
helped to persuade investors the economy was safe under Labour.
PUBLIC FINANCES - McDonnell said in August that a Labour
government led by Corbyn would be committed to eliminating the
budget deficit but not at the expense of cuts to tax credits for
lower earners and to public services, or a public pay freeze.
HIGHER TAXES - Instead, the money to balance Britain's books
would come from higher taxes on the rich and corporations as
well as from tougher enforcement of tax payment. This would also
help to pay for investment in housing and infrastructure.
In an article written in 2012, McDonnell said the income tax
rate should be raised to 60 percent for people earning more than
100,000 pounds ($155,000) and 70 percent for those earning more
than 1 million pounds a year.
INEQUALITY - In the same article, McDonnell called for a cap
on wages of no more than 20 times the lowest paid in any
company. He also wants legislation to tackle the gap between pay
for men and women, and to restore trade union rights. He opposes
welfare spending cuts.
RAILWAYS, UTILITIES - McDonnell says the rail industry
should be renationalised, with workers and passengers given a
role in its management. The energy sector would be "socialised
from below" through a huge expansion of renewable energy
production and supply, following Germany's model. McDonnell is
opposed to nuclear power which Britain plans to expand.
MEDIA - Laws on the media would be reformed to prevent "the
monopoly ownership and control of our media by rich individuals
and corporations," McDonnell says on his website, an apparent
reference to the British media interests of Rupert Murdoch.
