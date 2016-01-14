LONDON Jan 14 Britain expects to get a final payment of about 675 million pounds ($971 million) on Thursday from the estate of Landsbanki, one of Iceland's banks that collapsed during the 2008 financial crisis, drawing a line under the affair.

After Landsbanki's collapse, Britain's depositor guarantee scheme had to pay out 4.5 billion pounds to savers who had put money in high-interest accounts operated by Icesave, Landsbanki's British business.

Landsbanki had big retail operations overseas, accepting deposits in Britain and the Netherlands under the Icesave brand. When it failed, Iceland's banking insurance scheme was unable to cover those deposits, setting the stage for years of international litigation.

"The final payment is expected to take total Landsbanki repayments to 4.5 billion pounds and should cover 100 percent of the UK government's claim," a spokesman for Prime Minister David Cameron said.

As well as Landsbanki, two other banks, Glitnir and Kaupthing also failed during the financial crisis.

In December, Glitnir got agreement from Iceland's central bank to begin paying out billions of dollars to creditors.

Iceland's financial troubles led to the imposition capital controls to protect the country's krona currency. Payments to creditors will ultimately enable Iceland to lift the capital controls which have held back investment.

Iceland's central bank granted the winding-up committee of Landsbanki an exemption from the capital controls enabling the bank to pay off the final outstanding amounts, Iceland's Morgunbladid newspaper said earlier this week.

