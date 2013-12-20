Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LONDON Dec 20 Two personal assistants to celebrity cook Nigella Lawson were found not guilty on Friday of defrauding money from their boss and her ex-husband Charles Saatchi following a trial that has gripped Britain with tales of drug use and marital strife.
Sisters Francesca and Elisabetta Grillo were cleared of defrauding the couple of 685,000 pounds ($1.12 million), saying there was an understanding they could spend anything on credit cards if they kept quiet about Lawson's drug taking. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Michael Holden)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)