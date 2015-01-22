LONDON Jan 22 Pop star Rihanna's victory in a
legal case against Topshop over the use of her image has been
upheld by Britain's Court of Appeal, which backed an earlier
judgment against the British fashion chain.
Three years ago Topshop, which is owned by billionaire
Philip Green's Arcadia Group, started selling a T-shirt with an
image of Rihanna on it without her permission.
Rihanna, full name Robyn Rihanna Fenty, took Topshop to
court over the matter, and in 2013 a judge ruled in her favour,
saying that shoppers could be deceived into buying the T-shirt,
wrongly believing it was authorised by the Barbadian singer.
On Thursday, the Court of Appeal dismissed Topshop's appeal
against that decision, finding that the retailer had infringed
Rihanna's rights by selling the item without her approval.
The image was a photograph taken by a freelance photographer
in Northern Ireland while Rihanna was filming a music video.
Topshop had a licence from the photographer to use the picture
but no licence from Rihanna.
In Britain, celebrities do not own the rights to their
image, but companies using an image without permission can face
legal action.
"In this case, both the Court of Appeal and High Court were
at pains to spell out that it is not an infringement just to use
someone else's image, but that on the facts of the case they
both agreed that the circumstances surrounding the image's use
on the T-shirt meant there was a false misrepresentation leading
to passing-off," said intellectual property lawyer Jeremy Blum
from law firm Bristows in a statement.
Passing off means deceiving a potential buyer into thinking
goods or services on sale are those of another.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Dominic Evans)