LONDON Oct 3 Britain's financial regulator on
Thursday warned the payday lending industry it was due to impose
much tougher rules on how it operated, including requiring
better checks on borrowers and limits to how many times a loan
could be rolled over.
The Financial Conduct Authority was setting out its plans
for how it will regulate the industry once it takes over
responsibility in April 2014.
It will now require lenders to provide mandatory
affordability checks on borrowers, limit the number of loan
roll-overs to two and restrict to two the number of times a
continuous payment authority can be used.
"Today I'm putting payday lenders on notice: tougher
regulation is coming and I expect them all to make changes so
that consumers get a fair outcome," FCA Chief Executive Martin
Wheatley said. "The clock is ticking."