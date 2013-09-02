LONDON, Sept 2 Net lending by British banks and building societies taking part in a flagship central bank scheme to boost funding for businesses and consumers improved to 1.6 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) in the second quarter.

Banks are under pressure to increase their lending to support economic recovery, but many are still attempting to shrink balance sheets following the 2008/9 financial crisis.

The following are net lending data for the biggest banks and building societies (source: Bank of England data, in millions of pounds unless stated):

LENDER LOAN BOOK NET LENDING UP/DOWN

JUNE 2012 YR TO JUNE 2013 PCT Aldermore 1,567 962 +61% Bank of Ireland 33,541 (2,705) -8% Barclays 188,453 7,492 +4% Clydesdale 33,108 (1,624) -5% Co-operative 31,768 (396) -1% Coventry BS 21,002 2,135 +10% Cumberland BS 1,190 101 +8% Leeds BS 7,569 781 +10% Lloyds 443,255 (5,338) -1% Nationwide BS 152,155 7,054 +5% Newcastle BS 2,705 (93) -3% Nottingham BS 2,123 152 +7% Principality BS 5,408 343 +6% Progressive BS 1,301 16 +1% RBS 214,793 (6,772) -3% Santander 188,320 (10,425) -6% Skipton BS 9,494 638 +7% Tesco Bank 4,826 1,522 +32% Virgin Money 15,093 2,388 +16% West Bromwich BS 4,148 (236) -6% Yorkshire BS 27,509 510 +2% -------------------- --------- -------- ------ TOTAL 1,396,878 (2,291) -0.2% -------------------- --------- -------- ------ (Compiled by Steve Slater; Editing by Erica Billingham)