LONDON, Sept 23 British banks approved the
smallest number of home loans in a year during August, industry
data showed on Tuesday, adding to recent signs some of the heat
in the housing market is fading.
The British Bankers' Association said its members approved
41,588 loans for house purchases in August, down from 42,715 in
July and the smallest number in 12 months.
Still, the number of loans approved was still about 5
percent higher compared with August 2013.
In terms of monetary value, the amount of net new mortgage
lending in August rose to 1.12 billion pounds from a six-month
low of 902 million pounds in July.
"Housing market activity appears to be moderating," the BBA
said in a statement.
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority required lenders to
introduce tighter affordability checks on mortgages in late
April, and the Bank of England imposed further restrictions on
how much most Britons can borrow in June.
"Though approval processes were temporarily disrupted by the
implementation of the Mortgage Market Review in early 2014,
recent figures suggest a stable overall picture of approval
numbers."
The BBA data does not include mortgages approved by building
societies, a major part of the market. Bank of England data for
all British mortgage lending in August is due on Sept. 29.
Surveys from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors
and mortgage lender Halifax released earlier this month suggest
house price growth slowed sharply in August.
For table of BBA results, see:
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Tom Heneghan)