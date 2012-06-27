LONDON, June 27 Mortgage approvals in
Britain fell to their lowest in more than a year to 30,238 in
May, seasonally adjusted data from the British Bankers'
Association showed on Wednesday, in a further sign of a
weakening housing market.
Net mortgage lending fell by 73 million pounds last month,
the first fall since records began in September 1997.
MAY APRIL MAY 2011
Net mortgage lending: -73 +516 +1,643
(change, mln stg)
MAY APRIL MAY 2011
Number of loans approved:
House purchase 30,238 32,103 31,314
Remortgaging 18,678 20,657 22,221
Other secured lending 13,147 13,853 15,585
(Reporting by Fiona Shaikh)