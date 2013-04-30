LONDON, April 30 The Bank of England released the following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply (previous data in brackets): NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS

MARCH FEB FORECAST

53,504 51,947 (51,653) 52,500 LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):

MARCH FEB FORECAST Total lending 0.9 1.3 (1.5) n/f Secured on dwellings 0.4 0.8 (0.9) 0.6 Consumer credit 0.5 0.5 (0.6) 0.5 - of which credit card 0.2 0.3 (0.2) n/f LENDING TO NON-FINANCIAL BUSINESSES (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG)

MARCH FEB Total lending -0.6 -2.0 (-2.2) - of which SMEs -0.1 0.1 (0.1) FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):

MARCH FEB M4 mth/mth (sa) -0.9 -0.5 (-0.5)

yr/yr 0.3 0.6 (0.5) M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies

mth/mth (sa) 0.3 -0.2 (-0.3)

yr/yr 4.5 5.0 (4.9)