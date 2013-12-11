(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Dec 11 Speaking to the Economic Club of
New York on Monday about Britain's economic recovery, Bank of
England Governor Mark Carney drew inspiration from Charles
Dickens' nineteenth-century parable about miserliness contained
in his celebrated novel "A Christmas Carol".
But perhaps the governor should consult a much older work,
Henry of Huntingdon's twelfth-century "History of the English
People", which relates the story of King Canute unsuccessfully
attempting to hold back the tide.
Canute failed and thereby demonstrated to his flattering
courtiers that not even the king could rule the waves.
Carney has embarked on a similarly doomed exercise, keeping
interest rates at historically low levels while relying on
qualitative and quantitative controls to prevent an
unsustainable housing boom.
The Bank's new-found enthusiasm for quantitative controls,
renamed macro-prudential policies, reverses a 40-year trend that
has seen central banks abandon direct regulation of the volume
and type of loans in favour of a system of price-rationing
through interest rates.
It marks a return to the system which prevailed in the 1950s
and 1960s before lending was deregulated. As the Bank explains
on its website:
"Prior to September 1971, the main policy objectives of the
authorities had been control over the supply of credit available
to the private sector and control over the level and structure
of interest rates. The former objective was attained by the
imposition of quantitative and qualitative restrictions on bank
lending."
That sounds a lot like a description of the macro-prudential
controls the Bank intends to employ in future to mitigate the
risks of a housing bubble and an unsustainable build-up of
household debt.
BACK TO THE 1960s
In the minutes of the last Financial Policy Committee
meeting, held on November 20, the Bank outlined no fewer than
ten measures it is already taking or could take in future to
mitigate housing-related risks.
These range from encouraging banks to build up capital,
enhanced supervision, stress tests, and eliminating subsidies
for residential property lending to tighter underwriting
standards, applying stricter affordability tests, monitoring
interest rates lenders are actually applying in the tests, and
recommending changes to the government's help to buy scheme
which subsidises mortgages with high loan-to-value ratios.
Finally, there is a catch-all provision: "The Committee
noted that it could, if necessary, take actions to enhance the
resilience of lenders' balance sheets by giving a recommendation
or direction to increase capital requirements. Depending on the
nature of the risks to resilience, the Committee could decide to
apply the requirements to specific types of mortgage lending,
just to new lending, or to the entire portfolio of loans."
"The Committee could also take actions where it was
concerned about the risks to financial stability stemming
primarily from the indebtedness of households. For example, it
could recommend that regulators curtail the extension of
mortgages with certain characteristics through limits on the
loan-to-value or loan-to-income ratios of mortgages."
In Table 5A of its November Financial Stability Report, the
Committee sets out a long list of potential tools for
controlling lending. It cites examples from Canada, Hong Kong,
South Korea, Singapore and New Zealand where non-price controls
have been used successfully to control housing finance.
CREDIT STANDARDS
The Bank acknowledges underwriting standards on mortgage
lending and household finances have tended to deteriorate during
previous cycles of house-price inflation.
If interest rates remain low and encourage a continued
strong rise in prices this time, there is a risk that mortgage
standards will again deteriorate as potential borrowers stretch
themselves and banks ease lending policies in order to help
them.
"Theory and evidence suggest that low long-term interest
rates and strong cross-border capital flows to advanced
economies can act as important determinants of property price
dynamics," the Bank notes.
"Low interest rates can also make it attractive for
households to take on more debt. Indeed, there is some evidence
that this has already been happening in the current housing
upturn with households using longer mortgage terms to enable
them to afford larger loans."
"Recently, more than half of first-time buyers have been
taking out a mortgage with a term exceeding 25 years," the Bank
cautions. Twenty-five years has historically been the typical
term of a mortgage in the United Kingdom.
Other risk indicators include more high loan-to-income
lending and a growing number of lenders offering mortgages with
loan to valuation ratios in excess of 95 percent.
Britain has been here before, deliberately fuelling a
housing boom to pull the rest of the economy out of a recession.
The risks when the boom gets out of hand are well understood by
policymakers.
"Given its importance to balance sheets in the United
Kingdom and many other economies, property has played a central
role in many previous economic and financial crises," the Bank
admits.
But this time will be different, according to policymakers.
The Bank hopes macro-prudential controls can break the link
between house prices and imprudent lending, and maintain high
underwriting standards even as the housing boom matures.
In his speech, Carney was explicit about the relationship
between low interest rates and macro-prudential controls.
"The synergies of combining monetary and macro-prudential
authorities in one institution (the Bank) could be
considerable," he told his audience.
He added: "Going forward, financial reforms will help guard
against excessive pro-cyclicalities that could emerge in a 'low
for long' environment."
In case anyone missed the point, he concluded the prospect
of historically low interest rates continuing for some time
"puts a premium on macro-prudential policies and financial
reforms to manage the associated risks."
QUANTITY RATIONING
At low interest rates, there is likely to be excess demand
to borrow money to buy houses, much of it from borrowers of
dubious credit quality using it to buy dangerously over-priced
dwellings. But rather than rationing demand by raising rates,
the Bank intends to choke off this demand through quantitative
and qualitative restrictions.
The theory is straightforward; the practice is likely to be
anything but.
Rationing mortgage borrowing through quantitative controls
will present the same financial and political problems as
relying on interest rates.
The Bank will have to find just the right combination of
quantitative restrictions to stop excessive lending without
stalling the housing market.
While raising interest rates heaps pain on existing home
owners, quantitative restrictions on lending will provoke a
political backlash from first-time buyers who find themselves
unable to buy a new home.
In theory, quantitative controls could enable the Bank to
intervene in a much more targeted way. But that assumes the Bank
can judge better than commercial lenders where credit is needed
and will be used most wisely.
It is a terribly Soviet-style way to allocate credit, and
will expose the Bank to endless lobbying. Already Britain's
politicians are pushing the Bank to stimulate the flow of credit
to small and medium-sized enterprises.
There are good reasons why policymakers in Britain, the
United States and many of the other advanced economies gradually
scaled back direct controls over the last 40 years.
If it proceeds down this route, the Bank risks getting drawn
into ever deeper interventions in the economy. Already it finds
itself creating one distortion (artificially low interest rates)
to offset another (the prolonged slump in output). Now it could
have to create a second set of distortions (quantitative
controls) to offset the problems caused by the first (cheap
credit).
There is no clear exit strategy from these multiplying
interventions. In encouraging a housing boom, the Bank risks
repeating past errors. While policymakers are alive to the risk,
they overestimate their ability to fine-tune the lending cycle.
Carney is obviously keen on literary references, so here is
an even older one he and his colleagues on the Financial Policy
Committee might like to bear in mind as they contemplate their
shiny new macro-prudential controls, this one taken from the
biblical book of Ecclesiastes:
"The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and
that which is done is that which shall be done; and there is no
new thing under the sun."
(Editing by John Stonestreet)