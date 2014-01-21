LONDON Jan 21 Britain is failing to help
businesses borrow the cash they need in order to grow, a panel
of lawmakers said on Tuesday, criticising government schemes
designed to boost lending as ad-hoc and untargeted.
In Britain, as in much of the rest of Europe, the small and
medium-sized business sector is seen as a crucial component of
economic recovery, helping to create growth and jobs while
generating tax revenues to close the public deficit.
However, lawmakers scrutinising the work of the British
finance and business departments said the government's current
approach to supplementing and stimulating bank lending to the
sector was not working for many firms.
"Despite government attempts to encourage lending to SMEs
(small and medium-sized enterprises) many still struggle to
access the finance they need," said Margaret Hodge, chair of a
parliamentary committee on public spending.
Data showed 6,000 firms had used government schemes to
access cash in 2012/13, but Hodge said that more could have
benefited if the government had better promoted the various
programmes on offer. Too many firms ended up using expensive
financing through credit cards and overdrafts, she said.
Ahead of an election in May 2015, both of Britain's main
political parties are vying to be seen by voters as the champion
of an SME sector which last year accounted for 59 percent of
private sector jobs and had a turnover of 1.6 trillion pounds
($2.63 trillion).
The government, a coalition led by Prime Minister David
Cameron's Conservative party, was criticised last year after a
report accused Royal Bank of Scotland, which is
82-percent owned by the state, of pushing customers into high
cost restructurings so it could take control of their assets.
Tuesday's report called for better co-ordination among the
government's schemes, which range from providing start-up loans
to giving banks funding at below-market rates on the condition
that they lend it on to businesses.
"The departments' schemes are managed as a series of ad- hoc
initiatives that are launched to address particular weaknesses
in the market, rather than to act as a coherent programme," the
report said.
The government needed do more to identify high-growth areas
and target funds towards them, it added.