BRIEF-Euronext announces quarterly revision of French indices
* Soitec SA and Tarkett SA to be included in the CAC Mid 60 index
LONDON, April 2 The Bank of England released the following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply on Tuesday (previous data in brackets): NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS
FEB JAN FORECAST
51,653* 54,187 (54,719) 54,000 LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):
FEB JAN FORECAST Total lending 1.5 0.8 (0.6) n/f Secured on dwellings 0.9 0.3 (0.1) 0.75 Consumer credit 0.6 0.5 (0.4) 0.20 - of which credit card 0.2 0.1 (0.1) n/f FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):
FEB JAN M4 mth/mth (sa) -0.5 0.9 (0.9)
yr/yr 0.5 -0.8 (-0.8) M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies
mth/mth (sa) -0.3 1.0 (0.9)
yr/yr 4.9 4.8 (4.7) * Lowest number of mortgage approvals since September
WASHINGTON, March 9 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday called on Congress to raise the federal debt ceiling at the "earliest opportunity" as the Treasury announced the first of several expected cash management measures to avoid a U.S. default.
WASHINGTON, March 9 EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said on Thursday he is not convinced that carbon dioxide from human activity is the main driver of climate change and said he wants Congress to weigh in on whether CO2 is a harmful pollutant that should be regulated.