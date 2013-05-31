BRIEF-Cleantech Invest portfolio company starts 2nd project with Chinese BOE Group
* Says its portfolio company Enersize starts second project with Chinese flat screen manufacturer BOE
LONDON May 31 The Bank of England released the following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply (previous data in brackets): NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS
APRIL MARCH FORECAST
53,710* 53,674 (53,504) 54,500 LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):
APRIL MARCH FORECAST Total lending 1.4 1.1 (0.9) n/f Secured on dwellings 0.9** 0.5 (0.4) 0.5 Consumer credit 0.5*** 0.6 (0.5) 0.4 - of which credit card 0.1 0.2 (0.2) n/f LENDING TO NON-FINANCIAL BUSINESSES (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG)
APRIL MARCH Total lending -3.0# -0.5 (-0.6) - of which SMEs -0.7## -0.1 (-0.1) FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):
APRIL MARCH M4 mth/mth (sa) 0.3 -0.9 (-0.9)
yr/yr -0.1 0.3 (0.3) M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies
mth/mth (sa) 0.6 0.3 (0.3)
yr/yr 4.8 4.5 (4.5) * Highest number of mortgage approvals since January ** Biggest net increase in mortgage loans since December at 875 million pounds *** Smallest net increase in consumer credit since January at 524 million pounds # Biggest net fall in business lending since December 2012, down 2.988 billion pounds ## Biggest net fall in small business lending since December 2012, down 660 million pounds
* reported HEPS for six months ended 31 December 2016 is expected to be between 852.3 cents and 887.5 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, March 7 Swedish mutual insurance company Folksam has sold 25.6 million shares in Swedbank , or 2.3 percent of the total Swedbank share capital, for about $622 million, it said late on Monday.