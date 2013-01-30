* UK mortgage approvals rise to highest since January
* Net mortgage lending shows strongest rise since April
* Economists see early signs BoE scheme may boost credit
By David Milliken and Olesya Dmitracova
LONDON, Jan 30 Home loan approvals in Britain
rose last month to the highest since January 2012, a sign that a
Bank of England scheme may be starting to boost the flow of
credit and support a flagging economy.
Net mortgage lending also jumped sharply to its highest
level since April, offering hope that the bank's Funding for
Lending Scheme - which went into operation in August - is
starting to bear fruit.
The scheme is a response to worries that ultra-low official
interest rates and the extra funds the bank has pumped into the
financial system are not getting through to households and
businesses.
The lack of lending has contributed to a grim economic
outlook that has brought Britain to the verge of a "triple-dip"
recession.
"On the face of it, those figures would support the Bank of
England's claims that the FLS is starting to make its presence
felt," said Peter Dixon, economist at Commerzbank.
"We would need to see a few more months of good data before
we can validate the claim, but at least we're moving in the
right direction," he said.
There was no immediate market reaction to the data.
Mortgage approvals rose to 55,785 in December from 54,011 in
November, above analysts' expectations and the highest since
January 2012, when the imminent end of a government incentive
for first-time home-buyers boosted demand.
Net mortgage lending increased by 1.036 billion pounds
($1.63 billion), the largest amount since April, and interest
rates on new secured loans to households fell to their lowest
since April as well.
Evidence of benefit for businesses in Wednesday's data was
less clear, though one measure of lending to firms posted its
smallest annual percentage fall since November 2011.
Before the 2008 financial crisis, monthly mortgage approvals
ran at around 90,000, but the number of home sales has slumped
since then and the property market has largely ceased to be a
major driver of consumer spending.
Last week similar data from the British Bankers' Association
showed a tick up in mortgage approvals in December, although
they were 4 percent down on the year.
Overall net household lending rose by 1.685 billion pounds
after stagnating the month before. Within that, unsecured
consumer lending rose by 649 million pounds, the biggest rise
since September and a much stronger increase than forecast.
A quarterly BoE survey found that British banks planned to
increase the supply of mortgages in early 2013 after a record
rise in the availability of this type of credit in the three
months to December. The poll also pointed to an improvement in
terms on which loans are extended.
The BoE's preferred gauge of money supply, M4 excluding
intermediate other financial corporations, rose 5.2 percent on
the year, the sharpest rise since the second quarter of 2008.
Britain's economy shrank more than expected at the end of
2012, with a slump in oil production, lower factory output and a
hangover from the London Olympics pushing it to the brink of its
third recession since 2008.