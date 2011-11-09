LONDON Nov 9 British banks must do more to
boost credit to smaller firms, the finance ministry said on
Thursday, after data showed that the five largest lenders were
on track to meet their overall lending targets agreed with the
government.
Britain's biggest banks struck a deal with the government to
boost lending earlier this year in return for legislative
restraint.
As part of the so-called "Project Merlin", they agreed to
lend 76 billion pounds to small and medium-sized businesses but
are running slightly below target so far, numbers up to the end
of the third quarter showed on Wednesday.
Lending to small and medium-sized businesses has become a
politically charged topic and finance minister George Osborne
has already announced a scheme of credit easing to boost lending
to SMEs.
In a statement released after HSBC published
third-quarter results, the last of the major British lenders to
do so, a Treasury spokesman said: "It's encouraging that today's
provisional results show that UK banks have loaned over 157
billion pounds so far this year, which is 11 percent above
target."
"While banks have lent over 10 percent more to SMEs compared
with this point last year, they must do more to ensure that they
meet their Merlin commitments for the full year," he added.
Figures from the Bank of England show that net lending to
businesses continues to decline and policymakers have warned
that a lack of credit to SMEs is hitting investment and job
creation.
The BoE's figures capture the credit facilities that have
been actually drawn, whereas the Merlin deal includes all
facilities made available.
While businesses have complained about difficulties in
getting loans, banks have blamed a lack of credit demand caused
by the uncertain economic outlook.
Commenting on behalf of the banks, the BBA lobby group said
in a statement the numbers showed the banks' commitment to
providing the financial support businesses needed to grow.
"However, the overall economic environment remains
challenging and business demand remains weak," the BBA said.
Britain's biggest banks made a deal with the government to
make available 190 billion pounds of new gross lending to UK
businesses this year, up from 179 billion pounds in 2010.
Banks have so far loaned 157.6 billion, the BBA said, well
above an implied target of some 142 billion for the first nine
months.
However, the Treasury noted that the 56 billion pounds in
credit made available to SMEs in the first three quarters of the
year falls 1.1 billion short of the implied target.
(Reporting by Fiona Shaikh and Sven Egenter)