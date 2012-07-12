(Adds context, analyst comment)
By David Milliken
LONDON, July 12 Britain's government will on
Friday unveil details of flagship measures aimed at helping the
country's economy out of recession by enticing banks to lend to
small and medium-sized businesses.
Finance minister George Osborne and Bank of England governor
Mervyn King jointly announced the 'funding for lending' scheme
last month, under which the BoE will give banks cheap loans if
they then in turn lend to cash-strapped businesses.
Previous schemes to spur lending since the financial crisis
have failed to give a big lift to business investment, and the
pressure is on the government and the BoE to boost growth as the
economy is now in its second recession since the crisis.
Earlier on Thursday the director-general of the
Confederation of British Industry, John Cridland, told a
newspaper that the government's progress on growth plans was
"really disappointing", and that ministers appeared "dazzled in
the headlights".
The government has little ability to increase its own
spending to drive investment due to a political commitment to
bring down the country's budget deficit.
And while the BoE restarted its 375 billion pound programme
of government bond purchases with newly created money this week,
it accepts that the most direct beneficiaries of this are
companies big enough to bypass banks and raise capital direct
from markets.
The BoE and Britain's Treasury will announce details of the
new scheme at 1000 GMT on Friday. On Thursday, short sterling
rate futures <0#FSS:> rallied on that news, in anticipation of
lower interbank lending costs.
Among the key details that analysts will be looking for is
how much lending the scheme will support - some 80 billion
pounds was suggested when the scheme was first mooted last month
- and how exactly the BoE and the government can ensure banks
pass on lower lending costs to companies.
Asked by lawmakers about this last month, chief BoE
economist Spencer Dale said a "fundamental design feature" would
be that banks' access to the scheme would be tied to them
increasing net lending to the rest of the economy.
However, King was more circumspect, saying he could give "no
guarantee" that the scheme would in fact lead to more lending,
and that this would depend on the health of the global economy.
This could be a big problem, as King himself has talked of
the "great black cloud" of uncertainty linked to the euro zone
debt crisis holding back business investment.
Banks themselves say that it is this - rather than an
inherent unwillingness to lend - that has thwarted the export-
and investment-driven recovery that the government seeks.
But Michael Saunders, an economist at Citi, thought this was
only true up to a point, and that government measures were
needed to narrow the gap between the rates at which banks were
willing to lend and companies were willing to borrow.
"So far the banks have basically run rings round the
government on this," he said. "If you leave it just to the banks
to decide who's creditworthy, then you probably leave the
economy stagnant for many years to come."
