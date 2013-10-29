BRIEF-Great Western Bancorp elects three members to its board
* Great Western Bancorp Inc elects three members to its board of directors and conducts other business
LONDON Oct 29 The Bank of England released the following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply on Tuesday (previous data in brackets): NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS
SEPT AUG FORECAST
66,735* 63,396 (62,226) 66,000 LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):
SEPT AUG FORECAST Total lending 1.4** 1.7 (1.6) n/f Secured on dwellings 1.0 1.1 (1.0) 1.2 Consumer credit 0.4** 0.6 (0.6) 0.7 - of which credit card 0.2*** 0.2 (0.2) n/f LENDING TO NON-FINANCIAL BUSINESSES (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG)
SEPT AUG Total lending 0.7****-3.7 (-3.8) - of which SMEs -0.4 -0.6 (-0.7) FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):
SEPT AUG M4 mth/mth (sa) 0.6 0.7 (0.7)
yr/yr 2.6# 2.1 (2.1) M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies
mth/mth (sa) 0.3 0.4 (0.4)
yr/yr 4.3 4.3 (4.3) * Highest number of mortgage approvals since February 2008 ** Lowest increases in total household lending and unsecured household lending since June 2013 at 1.032 billion pounds and 411 million pounds respectively *** Lowest credit card lending since April 2013 at 151 million pounds **** Highest total business lending since January 2013 # Strongest growth in M4 money supply since June 2010
* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce files for debt shelf of up to $ 6 billion Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lsfjkG) Further company coverage:
* Crombie REIT announces offering of an additional $75 million series B notes