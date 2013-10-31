LONDON Oct 31 The Bank of England corrected its
monthly money and credit data for September on Thursday, to show
unsecured lending to consumers rose by more than it had
indicated earlier.
The data also includes changes to tables covering money
supply to households and businesses and lending to individuals.
"This release was reissued on 31 October 2013 due to an
error in implementing a change to the reporting population for
September 2013," the BoE said.
Unsecured lending to consumers increased by 0.9 billion
pounds ($1.45 billion) on the month, not the previously reported
0.4 billion pounds. Economists had forecast a rise of 0.7
billion. There was also a correction to figures reported for
August.
Reuters will publish corrected versions of its table and
articles on the data, which was first published on Oct. 29.