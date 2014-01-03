LONDON Jan 3 The Bank of England released the following data for mortgage lending, consumer and business borrowing as well as money supply on Friday (previous data in brackets): NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS

NOV OCT FORECAST

70,758* 68,029(67,701) 69,000 LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):

NOV OCT FORECAST Total lending 1.537** 1.619 (1.7) n/f Secured on dwellings 0.910***1.166 (1.2) 1.2 Consumer credit 0.627 0.452 (0.5) 0.7 - of which credit card 0.388 0.266 (0.2) n/f LENDING TO NON-FINANCIAL BUSINESSES (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG)

NOV OCT Total lending -4.656# -1.121(-1.1) - of which SMEs 0.140 -0.505(-0.5) FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):

NOV OCT M4 mth/mth (sa) 0.0 0.1 (0.1)

yr/yr 2.7## 2.4 (2.4) M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies

mth/mth (sa) 0.4 0.6 (0.6)

yr/yr 4.4 4.4 (4.4) * Greatest number of mortgage approvals since Jan 2008 ** Smallest net increase in total lending to individuals since June 2013 *** Smallest net increase in mortgage lending since May 2013 # Biggest fall in net lending to non-financial businesses since series began in May 2011 ## Biggest annual increase in M4 money supply since June 2010