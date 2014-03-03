LONDON, March 3 The Bank of England released the
following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply (previous
data in brackets):
NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS
JAN DEC FORECAST
76,947* 72,798 (71,638) 73,500
LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):
JAN DEC FORECAST
Total lending 2.1 2.3 (2.3) n/f
Secured on dwellings 1.4 1.7 (1.7) 0.5
Consumer credit 0.7 0.6 (0.6) 0.4
- of which credit card 0.3 0.2 (0.1) n/f
LENDING TO NON-FINANCIAL BUSINESSES (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG)
JAN DEC
Total lending -0.6 -1.7 (-1.9)
- of which SMEs -0.3 -1.0 (-1.2)
FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):
JAN DEC
M4 mth/mth (sa) 0.3 -1.4 (-1.4)
yr/yr -0.3 0.1 (0.2)
M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies
mth/mth (sa) 0.1 -0.1 (-0.1)
yr/yr 3.1 3.7 (3.7)
* highest number of mortgage approvals since Nov 2007