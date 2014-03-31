LONDON, March 31 The Bank of England released the
following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply (previous
data in brackets):
NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS
FEB JAN FORECAST
70,309 76,753 (76,947) 75,250
LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):
FEB JAN FORECAST
Total lending 2.3 2.1 (2.1) n/f
Secured on dwellings 1.7 1.5 (1.4) 1.6
Consumer credit 0.6 0.6 (0.7) 0.7
- of which credit card 0.2 0.3 (0.3) n/f
LENDING TO NON-FINANCIAL BUSINESSES (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG)
FEB JAN
Total lending -0.8 -0.9 (-0.6)
- of which SMEs 0.2 -0.2 (-0.3)
FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):
FEB JAN
M4 mth/mth (sa) 0.7 0.3 (0.3)
yr/yr 0.7 -0.2 (-0.3)
M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies
mth/mth (sa) 0.7 0.1 (0.1)
yr/yr 3.7 3.1 (3.1)
